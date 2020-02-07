The Breakfast Club: Syleena Johnson Talks Kanye West, R. Kelly Connection, New Music & More [Video]

Syleena Johnson Stops By The Breakfast Club To Talk New Music

Syleena Johnson stopped by The Breakfast Club this week to talk about the release of her new album, Woman.

While she’s in the building, she talks about her connections to Kanye West and R. Kelly, where both of their lives have gone since she worked with them, releasing ten albums throughout her career, and more. Check out the video down below to see the full interview for yourself: