A Lil’ Positivity: Jamie Foxx Set To Be Honored By American Black Film Festival

Jamie Foxx Set To Be Honored By American Black Film Festival

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the American Black Film Festival will reportedly honor Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx at this yeats 2020 ABFF Honors. Foxx is set to receive the Excellence in the Arts Award, which honors a contemporary artist whose work has amassed critical acclaim.

Foxx, a double Academy Award nominee in 2005, winning best actor for the Ray Charles biopic Ray, and scoring a best supporting actor nomination for Collateral. Foxx recently starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in Just Mercy, which tells the true story of civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson as he works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner . Just Mercy is also nominated for the ABFF Honors Movie of the Year award.

“We are honoring Jamie Foxx for his phenomenal body of work, which spans comedy, music, television and film,” said ABFF Ventures CEO Jeff Friday. “We are honored to celebrate his achievements and contributions to black culture and entertainment.”

Foxx is joining rare acting-air by winning this award. Some past winners are, Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle, Regina King and director F. Gary Gray.

The 2020 ABFF Honors will be hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole on Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Previously announced honorees include Louis Gossett Jr. with the Hollywood Legacy Award, Lena Waithe with the Industry Renaissance Award, Cynthia Erivo with the Rising Star Award and HBO’s The Wire with the Classic Television Award.