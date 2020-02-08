It’s A Wrap? Ne-Yo & Wife Crystal Smith Hint That Their ‘So Sick’ Marriage Is Over

Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Break Up?

Looking at recent posts on social media from both Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith, there seems to be trouble in R&B paradise for the married couple. Aside from the pair not making any public appearances in months together, they seem to be dropping clues to the public that they’re over each tier.

The first hint is that wife Crystal Smith deleted all photos of her husband from Instagram and has been posting captions to seemingly indicate that she’s been holding back wayyy too long. Yesterday she posted a photo saying, “it takes grace to remain kind in cruel situations…and you can’t buy that.”

Another, more directly, stating “she been humble way too long”.

The bigger clue comes from Ne-Yo who has REMOVED his wedding ring from his marital finger. He’s now wearing it as a pinky ring to signal he’s single…it seems!

What happily married person wears their wedding ring on their pinky finger and waves it in the camera?

Do you think it’s a wrap for these two? At least we have some fire photos of Crystal to look at while they figure things out. Hit the flip for more of her.