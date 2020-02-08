Tattooed In Love: Dave East Inks His Baby Mama’s Name On His Neck

Still Going Strong: Dave East Tattoos Millie Colon’s Name On His Neck

Dave East and the mother of his only daughter are doing so well, he decided to make it tattoo official.

The Harlem representing rapper just got Millie Colon’s name tattooed on his neck. The ink reads “Milagrito” for the love of his life. The mom shared it with a few emojis in her IG story.

In case you missed it, they’ve been doing great together over the past few months. The sometimes off and on couple hasn’t indicated they’ve been beefin’ at all, just co-parenting and working on their relationship. Here they are in Paris a few weeks ago before Christmas.

How sweet! Would YOU ever get the name of the love of your life tattooed on you?