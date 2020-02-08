Strong Black Laughs: Kym Whitley Talks Career, Working With Larry David, And Getting Kicked Off Soul Train By Jackée [Video]

Kym Whitley On Strong Black Laughs Talks About Being Kicked Off Soul Train

Kym Whitley is the latest guest on Netflix’s Strong Black Laughs podcast with Janelle James and she is the purest comedy!

The ladies talk about Kym’s career, her improv days with Curb Your Enthusiasm god Larry David, and that time she got kicked off Soul Train by Jackée Harry and her sister.

We’re telling you, this is one you need to hear! Press play down bottom to check it out.

