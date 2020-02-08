Low Key(s): Lyft Makes Alicia Keys An Undercover Driver Named “Laura” For A Day, Shocks Unsuspecting Ridesharers [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Alicia Keys Becomes An Undercover Lyft Driver In Los Angeles For A Day
An undercover Alicia Keys takes some Los Angeles riders to their destination while dropping a Juelz Santana fitted hat’s worth of hints about who she really is.
Suffice to say that some of these riders are a bit more…aware than others.
Press play below and check it out.
Alicia is so NOT low key lol.
