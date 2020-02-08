Low Key(s): Lyft Makes Alicia Keys An Undercover Driver Named “Laura” For A Day, Shocks Unsuspecting Ridesharers [Video]

Alicia Keys Becomes An Undercover Lyft Driver In Los Angeles For A Day

An undercover Alicia Keys takes some Los Angeles riders to their destination while dropping a Juelz Santana fitted hat’s worth of hints about who she really is.

Suffice to say that some of these riders are a bit more…aware than others.

Press play below and check it out.

Alicia is so NOT low key lol.

