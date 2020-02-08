Who Cutting Onions In Here? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Touching Eulogy From His Father’s Funeral
According to Page Six, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an emotional post of him eulogizing his father, Rocky Johnson, during the legendary wrestler’s funeral service.
“Man, I wish I had … I wish I had one more shot,” the star began. “I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye … to say I love you, to say thank you, but I have a feeling he’s watching. He’s listening.”
Johnson gave the details about how he found out about his fathers passing.
“I’m literally just pulling in and I’m looking at the whole crew, hundreds of guys and women milling around, carrying equipment and waving at me in the truck, and I’m waving back and it all got really foggy and it seemed like it was a big dream,” he shared. “You know how you have those moments where you try and shake yourself out of it, and you’re like ‘No, it’s not a dream. … My dad’s gone.’
You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could – given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son 🥃🖤
“In that moment, I just thought, ‘Well, what do I need to do? What’s the next thing that I need to do?’ And I heard a voice say, ‘Well, hey, the show must go on,’ and that was my dad. That was my old man who told me that.”
Sharing intimate details of their relationship. He talked about how he idolized his late father.
“For my dad, when he broke into the business in the mid-60s and throughout the late 60s and into the 70s in the United States — where racial tension and divide was very strong — and in the 60s and the 70s you have a black man coming in, it’s an all-white audience and all these small little towns that eventually I would go on to wrestle in — but at that time he changed the audience’s behavior and actually had them cheer for this black man.”
