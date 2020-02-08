Who Cutting Onions In Here? Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Shares Touching Eulogy From His Father’s Funeral

Dwayne Johnson Shares Eulogy From Fathers Funeral

According to Page Six, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared an emotional post of him eulogizing his father, Rocky Johnson, during the legendary wrestler’s funeral service.

“Man, I wish I had … I wish I had one more shot,” the star began. “I wish I had one more shot to say goodbye … to say I love you, to say thank you, but I have a feeling he’s watching. He’s listening.”

Johnson gave the details about how he found out about his fathers passing.

“I’m literally just pulling in and I’m looking at the whole crew, hundreds of guys and women milling around, carrying equipment and waving at me in the truck, and I’m waving back and it all got really foggy and it seemed like it was a big dream,” he shared. “You know how you have those moments where you try and shake yourself out of it, and you’re like ‘No, it’s not a dream. … My dad’s gone.’

“In that moment, I just thought, ‘Well, what do I need to do? What’s the next thing that I need to do?’ And I heard a voice say, ‘Well, hey, the show must go on,’ and that was my dad. That was my old man who told me that.”

Sharing intimate details of their relationship. He talked about how he idolized his late father.