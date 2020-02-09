So Sad: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Mother Consults Anti-Vaxxer Facebook Group For Flu Treatment Advice

4-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Dies After Mother Allegedly Consulted Anti-Vaxxer Facebook Group For Help

According to KKTV, a 4-year-old Colorado boy named Najee died after having a flu-related seizure.

“The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment can confirm that a preschool-aged child in southern Colorado has died of flu,” CDPHE wrote in a statement. “The death is the second pediatric flu death in Colorado this season. The department does not have any records that show whether the child was vaccinated against influenza.”

After two of Najee’s brothers were diagnosed with the flu, his mother who has asked news outlets not to be identified, took her 10-month-old son to the emergency room to be treated for a 104-degree fever. When she got home, she gave the children baths and sent Najee and his 5-year-old brother to their room to put on their PJs before bed.

Minutes later, the 5-year-old told the mother that Najee was asleep and when she went to check on him, she saw him laying on the floor, pale from a flu-related seizure. He was then immediately rushed to a local hospital in Colorado Springs where he would eventually be taken off life support

Najee’s mother reportedly consulted an anti-vaxxer Facebook group for natural ways to help her children. People in the group allegedly advised her not to take Theraflu and instead advised her to try “taking Vitamin D and C, Elderberry, Zinc, and eating lots of fruits and vegetables.” Someone else suggested she put potatoes and cucumbers on the child’s head.

“He was my only son that wasn’t sick..’m hurting so bad right now and so is his dad and brothers. Our whole family is hurting and it feels like we failed him because we did what we had to do.”

The CDPHE won’t comment on if Najee and/or his two brothers were vaccinated, but it does urge those with “children who are younger than 9 years” to get two doses of the flu vaccine.

Prior to Najee’s death, his mom launched a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses incurred when Najee was in the hospital.