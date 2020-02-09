Saturday Night Live: Watch Justin Bieber Perform “Yummy” & “Intentions” With Some Help From Quavo [Video]

Justin Bieber Returns To SNL With Performances Of “Yummy” and “Intentions”

Justin Bieber made his way to New York City this weekend for his first performance on the Saturday Night Live in seven years. Of course, he performed “Yummy,” the first single off his upcoming album, Changes, and after that, he brought Quavo along for a live performance of their latest collaboration, “Intentions.”

Bieber’s new album is set to drop just in time for your Valentine’s Day playlist on February 14th. Until then, check out these SNL performances to get an idea of what to expect on the project: