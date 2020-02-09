Sweet Melanated Marriage: Ace Hood & Shelah Marie Tie The Knot In Miami
- By Bossip Staff
Ace met his Queen down the aisle.
Congratulations are in order for Ace Hood and his curvy, curly and conscious Queen. The rapper and his longtime love Shelah Marie tied the knot in Miami. The news comes from the couple themselves who posted pics from their South Beach nuptials.
The pics were taken by Reem Photography and in them, we see Ace and Shelah beautifully booed up amidst a smokey backdrop.
Shelah wore a gorgeous gown by Pantora bridal for their #AceMeetsQueen affair.
See more from Ace Hood and Shelah Marie’s wedding on the flip.
