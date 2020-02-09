SeeThePhotograph Will Packer Hosts ATL Screening For His Black Love Film

Will Packer Hosts ATL Screening For His Black Love Film “The Photograph”

Will Packer recently packed out Atlanta’s SCADshow for a special screening of his produced film “The Photograph.” ATL influencers and tastemakers packed out the theater to watch LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae’s swoon cinema flick that follows the story of famed photographer Christina Eames’ daughter Mae (Issa Rae) finding love with journalist Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield) recalling her mom’s story.

Attendees of the screening included Sheree Whitfield, Lance Gross, and Keshia Knight Pulliam.



Will Packer also had a special moment on stage where he presented his wife Heather with a birthday cake.



The Photograph written and directed by Stella Meghie hits theaters on Valentine’s Day.

See more pics from The ATL “The Photograph” screening on the flip.