Khloe Kardashian Throws A Bear Themed Baby Shower For Her Bestie Malika Haqq … And Baby Daddy OT Genasis Attends!
Malika’s Baby Shower Had The Cutest Teddy Bear Vibes
Malika Haqq is the most recent of her friend group to celebrate joining the mom tribe and her BFF Khloé Kardashian feted her with a teddy bear themed baby shower over the weekend. Held at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, it was over the top in the best ways possible.
View this post on Instagram
A BEARy beautiful Baby Shower!! I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time. Malika was very specific with not wanting color. So this was the only color we were able to get away with LOL It turned out beautifully! I could not thank @mindyweiss @andrew_mindyweiss @jeffleatham enough!! I know I’m a lot at times because I’m so specific and I love to micro manage 😉 but you guys always go over the top. You surpass any dream that I have ever conjured up in my head as to how I want something to look. Every time I am WOWED by your work and perfection! Thank you guys for being the best! You literally are my dream team! I would like to give a huge thank you to the @waldorfbevhills for allowing us to use one of your extravagant and beautiful ball room. That balloon tunnel!! What?!! It was out of this world @balloonandpaper !! Thank to everyone who helped put this spectacular shower together! @petersoneventlighting @revelryeventdesign @jandlcakes @dipd_n_dripd @eventcarpetpros @popink @mirmirphoto 📷@johnandjoseph
Khloe posted photos from the event, revealing how she’s been planning Malika’s shower in her head for some time. We love that she got creative since Malika didn’t want anything colorful. How beautiful are these decorations?
View this post on Instagram
1st party thrown in my honor and I am truly floored. I couldn’t be happier that my son is the reason for this beautiful occasion. The attention to detail, overall soft textures and use of nudes was a beautiful surprise. I’m still overwhelmed with joy by this dream of a day. Special THANK YOU to my sister, my @khloekardashian 🐻
Malika’s been sharing celebrations with her twin Khadijah for most of her life so we probably shouldn’t be surprised that her first party thrown just for her was this baby shower. If you didn’t already know Malika is expecting a baby boy. We’re so happy for her.
Hit the flip for more photos from the big event.
View this post on Instagram
New life is so precious. Being showered with selfless love continues to strengthen me for all the many transitions that will continue to take place. My baby shower was an act of love. Shared with an intimate group whom have been in support of my growing family. Thank you ladies for your wisdom, guidance and support.
Malika didn’t share any photos of her baby daddy OT Genasis but he was in the building to celebrate their little blessing.
According to Hollywood Unlocked, Malika thanked OT Genasis for their bundle of joy.
We’re happy he was there. We’re not 100% sure but we think this is the first time he’s been open about the baby.
Hit the flip to see some of the other happy attendees.
Kylie Jenner shared some snaps
Kimora Lee Simmons also posted shots from the shower.
Kim Zolciak attended
So did Olivia Pierson
Dorothy Wang was also seen on the scene
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.