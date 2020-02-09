Snoop Dogg Clears The Air Over Gayle King Commentary, Denies Making Threats

Snoop Dogg Denies Threatening Gayle King And Says He’s A Non-Violent Person

Snoop Dogg wants the world to know he’s a non-violent person who speaks from the heart. Earlier this week the rapper responded to Gayle King’s interview with Lisa Leslie, where she repeatedly asked questions about the 2003 rape case that had threatened the late athlete’s career, calling King a “funky dog head b****”.

The rapper’s post drew support from Reggie Bush, Lebron James, Matt Barnes, Trippie Redd and more and earned nearly 2.6 million views. The message also reached Bill Cosby, who posted messages on Twitter and Instagram from jail. Snoop reposted Cosby’s message and used the caption “Love u uncle bill.”

He posted numerous messages calling out King and her best friend Oprah Winfrey over their associations with Harvey Weinstein and other alleged sexual predators.

Snoop even posted this message calling King Chewbacca.

On Saturday Snoop responded to criticism by posting another message where he “clarified” his comments.

In the video Snoop declares, “I’m a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt like Gayle was very disrespectful towards Kobe Bryant and his family. Now with that being said, what I look like wanting some harm to come to a 70-year-old woman? I was raised way better than that. I don’t want no harm to come to her and I didn’t threaten her, all I did was said, ‘check it out, you outta pocket for what you doing and we watching you. Have a little more respect for Vanessa, her babies and Kobe Bryant’s legacy.’”

While we can understand Snoop feeling strongly — his original message wasn’t exactly threat free but Snoop explained the passion in the video as his attempt to “speak from the heart.”

“Some of you who don’t have a heart wouldn’t understand that,” he said.

Do you think that Snoop went TOO FAR? Should this video be enough of an explanation/apology to forgive the original vitriol? Do you think Snoop hurts his own case by not taking down some of the posts against Gayle and Oprah that were already posted?

There’s no doubt that Snoop loves Kobe but did he just go too far this time?

What about Oprah and Gayle? Do you think they owe the world more explanations for questioning Kobe’s legacy and failing to address their associations with Harvey Weinstein and other alleged predators?