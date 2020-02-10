“Why Is She Here?” Blac Chyna’s Oscar Fit And Appearance Has Twitter GOING OFF

Blac Chyna Was At The Oscars?!

The Oscars is the night of the stars. It’s where the biggest and brightest Hollywood has to offer shows us their best looks while celebrating their accomplishments. This year’s Oscars had heavy hitters like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, like three black people and…Blac Chyna?!

We don’t know exactly why Blac Chyna was on the Oscars red carpet but we do know she wore that purple getup and is getting clowned from here to the Razzies. What is up with that thing? What is up with the face work? What is happening?!

Why Blac Chyna look like Handsome Squidward? pic.twitter.com/VlrXzOIgfO — 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘵 𝘭𝘪𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘳 .. (@_mxxch) February 9, 2020

Twitter had a LOT to say about her appearance and her…appearance. Take a look.