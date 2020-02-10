Gentrifying Drizzy: The Internet EXPLODED With Jokes About Drake’s Music Video Shoot In Marcy Projects

Drake’s Music Video Jokes

Drake is out here making new music with maybe an album on the way or at least a new collaboration with Future coming. One such bit of music has Drake filming a new music video right at the heart of Marcy Projects. These are the same projects that birthed one Jay-Z. Drake is seen in front of the iconic sign wearing a Yankees jacket.

#Drake spotted shooting a video in Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects. 🗽 pic.twitter.com/rkTg8gBv4w — HOT 97 (@HOT97) February 9, 2020

The clip sent Twitter into a tizzy as they were wondering why he was all up in the projects if he was never from them. Some even joked that he looked scared. Sure. Whatever. The point is the jokes were all over the place and the entire internet was jumping in.

Lmao RT @fauxfresh: This that video of Drake shooting a vid in Marcy Projects but I got better audio of the song he’s recording pic.twitter.com/PwiO6IAS4D — 電視 (@Midichlorianz) February 9, 2020

