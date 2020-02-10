The Big Winners: Here Are All The Winners From The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
Here Are All The Winners From The 92nd Annual Academy Awards
On Sunday night, celebrities along with the unsung heroes behind the scenes in entertainment gathered in one room for the 92nd Annual Oscar Awards. As always, the red carpet looks were incredible, certain creators swept the whole show, and some unexpected surprises went down, like Eminem performing “Lose Yourself” almost 20 years after its release.
The big winner of the night was Parasite, which dominated from start to finish. In case you didn’t catch the show or you just need a refresher, here’s a look at the rest of the big winners from last night’s Oscars:
Best Picture
“Ford v Ferrari” (Disney/Fox)
“The Irishman” (Netflix)
“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight)
“Joker” (Warner Bros.)
“Little Women” (Sony)
“Marriage Story” (Netflix)
“1917” (Universal)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony)
“Parasite” (Neon) WINNER
Best Director
Martin Scorsese (“The Irishman”)
Todd Phillips (“Joker”)
Sam Mendes (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) WINNER
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”)
Leonardo DiCaprio (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”)
Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”) WINNER
Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”)
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Marriage Story”)
Saoirse Ronan (“Little Women”)
Charlize Theron (“Bombshell”)
Renee Zellweger (“Judy”) WINNER
Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)
Anthony Hopkins (“The Two Popes”)
Al Pacino (“The Irishman”)
Joe Pesci (“The Irishman”)
Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”) WINNER
Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”
Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) WINNER
Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)
Florence Pugh (“Little Women”)
Margot Robbie (“Bombshell”)
Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi (“Jojo Rabbit”) WINNER
Steve Zaillian (“The Irishman”)
Anthony McCarten (“The Two Popes”)
Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”)
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver (“Joker”)
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson (“Knives Out”)
Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story”)
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns (“1917”)
Quentin Tarantino (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”)
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won (“Parasite”) WINNER
Animated Feature
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“I Lost My Body”
“Klaus”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4” WINNER
International Feature Film
“Corpus Christi”
“Honeyland”
“Les Miserables”
“Pain and Glory”
“Parasite” WINNER
Best Documentary
“American Factory” WINNER
“The Cave”
“Edge of Democracy”
“For Sama”
“Honeyland”
Best Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, “The Irishman”
Lawrence Sher, “Joker”
Jarin Blaschke, “The Lighthouse”
Roger Deakins, “1917” WINNER
Robert Richardson, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best Costume Design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson, “The Irishman”
Mayes C. Rubeo, “Jojo Rabbit”
Mark Bridges, “Joker”
Jacqueline Durran, “Little Women” WINNER
Arianne Phillip, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Film Editing
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland, “Ford vs. Ferrari” WINNER
Thelma Schoonmaker, “The Irishman”
Tom Eagles, “Jojo Rabbit”
Jeff Groth, “Joker”
Yang Jinmo, “Parasite”
Makeup and Hairstyling
“Bombshell” (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker) WINNER
“Joker” (Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou)
“Judy” (Jeremy Woodhead)
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White)
“1917” (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, and Rebecca Cole)
Original Score
Hildur Guðnadóttir, “Joker” WINNER
Alexandre Desplat, “Little Women”
Randy Newman, “Marriage Story”
Thomas Newman, “1917”
John Williams, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
Original Song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” “Toy Story 4”
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” “Rocketman” WINNER
“I’m Standing With You,” “Breakthrough”
“Into the Unknown,” “Frozen 2”
“Stand Up,” “Harriet”
Production Design
“The Irishman”
Production Design: Bob Shaw
Set Decoration: Regina Graves
“Jojo Rabbit”
Production Design: Ra Vincent
Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
“1917”
Production Design: Dennis Gassner
Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” WINNER
Production Design: Barbara Ling
Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
“Parasite”
Production Design: Lee Ha Jun
Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
Sound Editing
“Ford v Ferrari” (Donald Sylvester) WINNER
“Joker” (Alan Robert Murray)
“1917” (Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate)
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Wylie Stateman)
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Matthew Wood and David Acord)
Sound Mixing
“Ad Astra” (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano)
“Ford vs. Ferrari” (Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow)
“Joker” (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland)
“1917” (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson) WINNER
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, and Mark Ulano)
Visual Effects
“Avengers: Endgame” (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, and Dan Sudick)
“The Irishman” (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, and Stephane Grabli)
“The Lion King” (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, and Elliot Newman)
“1917” (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy) WINNER
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy)
Documentary (Short Subject)
“In the Absence”
“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl” WINNER
“Life Overtakes Me”
“St. Louis Superman”
“Walk Run Cha-Cha”
Short Film (Animated)
“Daughter”
“Hair Love” Winner
“Kitbull”
“Memorable”
“Sister”
Short Film (Live Action)
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
“The Neighbor’s Window” WINNER
“Saria”
“A Sister”
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.