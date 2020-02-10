We LOVE To See It: Alex Fine’s Response To This Comment About Cassie Proves She Found Herself A Real One

Alex Fine Perfectly Responds To This Cassie Comment

It’s no secret that Cassie and her husband Alex Fine are some serious couple goals. Since they’ve met, their seemingly whirlwind romance has been one for the books, and now, their life as new parents is even more adorable to watch than ever before.

Mr. Fine has never been shy about complimenting his girl, and over the weekend, he posted a picture of Cassie and their new baby Frankie with the biggest smiles on their faces. In his caption, he wrote, “The absolute greatest gifts God gave me is two of the most beautiful happy girls.”

It’s safe to say that a good majority of fans watching their love story unfold hope to have something similar one day. One follower even took to the comments to ask about how he ended up with such a perfect family, writing, “Did Ciara share that prayer with Cassie???”

After she began dating her now-husband Russell Wilson, Ciara let fans in on her secret to meeting a man who loves you as much as he loves her: prayer. With what seem like the two most perfect relationships in the public eye, it was only a matter of time before people started to compare Alex and Cassie’s union to Russell and Ciara’s.

That’s when Alex jumped into the comments to answer the fan, and his response was the most precious thing you could ever imagine. “What if Russell shared the prayer with me?” he wrote. Alex knows that Cassie is just as much a gift to him as he is to her, and it’s beautiful to see him express that.

Moral of the story: stop wondering how women landed their perfect husbands, and start wondering how these men landed such perfect wives! We see you, Mr. Fine!