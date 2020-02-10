Black Twitter Excellence: Internet Reacts To Matthew Cherry & Karen Toliver’s “Hair Love” Going From Idea To Oscar

Internet Reacts To Matthew Cherry & Karen Toliver’s “Hair Love” Going From Idea To Oscar

Last night, Twitter was proven once again to be the platform that makes dreams come true. Former wide-receiver-turned-writer-and-producer Matthew Cherry’s vision for his animated short film, Hair Love, went from a simple idea to a Kickstarter project, to a short film, to winning an Oscar; just like Matthew predicted from the very beginning.

Any 3D artists follow me? I got an Oscar worthy short film idea to go with this image. Get at me 😳 pic.twitter.com/aj5IAzisJn — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) May 11, 2016

With the film, Cherry set out on a mission to normalize black hair after a firestorm of hair discrimination was being reported across America. With so many stories surfacing that put black hairstyles in such a negative light, Matthew wanted to make sure that children could grow up seeing hair like theirs portrayed in a positive way. In 2016, he tweeted about his idea, looking for 3D artists to help with what he referred to as an “Oscar-worthy short film.”

In August of 2019, the short film was finally released to great reception and praise from fans and critics alike. As if receiving a nomination wasn’t already major enough, on Sunday night, the project did exactly what Cherry said it would do and won at the 92nd Annual Oscar Awards for Best Animated Short Film.

This also happens to be the same Oscar that fellow ex-pro athlete, Kobe Bryant, won two years ago for his animated short film, Dear Basketball. To make things more amazing the crew even kept their word and brought Deandre Arnold, the Texas teenager who made national news when he was told his dreadlocks violated the school dress code, to the Oscars.

Before Cherry and his producer, Karen Toliver could even get off the stage, Twitter erupted with praise, salutes, and more well-wishes for the Oscar winners.

Here are some of the best tweets from the epic win:

HAIR LOVE’s Matthew Cherry is an ex-NFL player and has said that winning the same Oscar that went to fellow ex-pro athlete Kobe Bryant two years ago would be extra special. Well here you go. #RIPMamba pic.twitter.com/fU3w2S5mQr — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) February 10, 2020