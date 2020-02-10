Spike Lee Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant By Donning A Purple & Gold Suit To The Oscars

The 2020 Oscars red carpet was filled with memorable looks, but the most memorable came from none other than Spike Lee, who made sure to honor his late friend through his fashion choice.

The legendary director stepped onto the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre dressed in a purple and gold Gucci suit inspired by Kobe Bryant. His suit was even adorned with the late Lakers legend’s jersey number, 24, on both the lapels and the back of the jacket.

Lee also wore a pair of Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Strategy” sneakers to tie the whole outfit together.

Da Lee’s Are In Da House.💜💜💜

It’s no surprise that Spike decided to pay homage with his Oscars outfit. Just last year, he paid tribute to Prince in a similar purple suit paired with a necklace inspired by the late music legend.

Lee directed the documentary Kobe: Doin’ Work back in 2009.

