Get Well: Viral Stripper Plummeting From Pole Breaks Jaw & Fractures Face, Asks For Medical Help ASAP!

Stripper Confirms She was Injured In Nasty Fall

A video of a pole dancer falling from the top of the pole and smacking the floor has gone viral on social media because people seem amused, but unfortunately for the woman falling it’s been no laughing matter. She’s getting surgery to her jaw after the incident! People were confused because she kept dancing after the fall. Apparently, this happened at XTC Cabaret in Dallas, Texas.

*Video of the fall is graphic*

Press play to see the incident at your own discretion.

The young lady, who goes by Genea Sky on Instagram, says she did leave with a few injuries after the nasty fall. Her jaw was broken, face fracture, ankle sprained and her face required a few stitches. She’s thanking people who did send kind words instead of berating her on social media.

Genea is raising money for medical expenses after having to undergo jaw surgery without insurance. Her friend’s set up an official Go Fund Me. We hope she gets well soon!