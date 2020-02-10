Sweet Silky Love: Russell Wilson Debuts New ‘Do During Oscars Weekend With Ciara

Are you feelin’ this hairdo???

Russell Wilson Debuts New ‘Do During Oscars Weekend With Ciara

Ciara and her hubby had a jampacked weekend that included New York Fashion week and opulent Oscars parties. All the while the Wilsons were galavanting with fellow celebs, fans couldn’t help but notice that Russell switched up his look.

Russell and CiCi were first spotted at the Tom Ford show at NYFW and Russ rocked animal print and a super silkalicious scalp while posing for paparazzi pics.

Later the couple flew across the country to L.A. and had date night in West Hollywood and the Seahawks Baller let his wet and wavy Soul Glo with a man bun.

Source: Bauer-Griffin / Splash News

Then last night at the famed Vanity Fair Oscars-after party Russ (his man bun) and his lady made for a handsome couple.

You KNOW Twitter had all the jokes for Russy’s rocker chic new look; some likened it to Uncle Jesse from “Full House”, others think he looks like a Debarge.

Are we talking about Russell Wilson’s DeBarge-y hair or nah? 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/NKeBS7qWbZ — Small Screen Girl (@KiraJW) February 8, 2020

Either way, CiCi’s clearly pleased.

Hate it or love it?!

