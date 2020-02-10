Watch The Baddest Bands In The Land Put Some BOP In Honda’s Annual HBCU Showcase

Honda Battle of the Bands recap

2020 Honda Battle Of The Bands Highlights

Honda’s 17th Annual Battle of the Bands was another dazzling showcase of HBCU excellence that wowed a capacity crowd while setting the tone for Black History Month. Peep the thrilling highlights below:

For more info on Honda’s world-famous Battle of the Bands showcase, click here.

