Sickening: Cowardly Killer Of Nia Wilson Refuses To Attend His Own Murder Trial

Killer Of Nia Wilson Refuses To Attend His Own Murder Trial

There’s more to report on the ongoing trial of John Lee Cowell, the man who fatally stabbed a black woman while she minded her business at a California BART station. According to KRON 4, Cowell is refusing to attend his trial for the killing of Nia Wilson.

Instead Cowell’s lawyer, Christina Moore sat alone on her side of the counsel table during his trial while Cowell remained in a separate room in the Oakland courthouse. The cowardly killer who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity reportedly refused to enter the courtroom

The 29-year-old man suffers from schizophrenia and his lawyer is claiming that he had an episode when he stabbed Wilson, 18, and her sister in the summer of 2018. The defense team has called his actions a “rash impulse” because he’s been “diagnosed mental illness, schizophrenia.”

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly told KRON 4 that they can’t force Cowell to sit in on his murder trial. Yet, anyway.

“He’s been leaving the jail facility and going to the court(house), he just hasn’t been going into the courtroom. We and the attorneys have tried to get him to go into court. We’re not going to force him into the room unless we are ordered to do so. We are playing it day-by-day,” Kelly said.

SIGH.

Meanwhile, Nia Wilson’s family and friends have flooded the courtroom and several were left in tears when surveillance footage was shown of Cowell killing Nia. Most recently more tears flowed when Former BART Officer Andres Rocha described discovering Nia’s lifeless body in a pool of blood.

“Crime scene photos displayed to the jury showed Wilson slumped over against a wall, lying in a pool of her own blood in front of a blood-smeared wall. Members of her family and friends, who packed one side of the courtroom Thursday morning, wept quietly while looking at the grim photos; some of them got up to leave the courtroom,” reports Mercury News.

We’re thinking of all those tortured by seeing their loved one Nia Wilson in that state. Hopefully, this trial won’t take long and justice will be served.