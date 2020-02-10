ICYMI: Watch The Incredible Way Janelle Monáe Opened The 2020 Oscars [Video]

Janelle Monáe Opens The 2020 Oscars

One of our favorite parts of the 2020 Oscars was the opening number from Janelle Monáe which kicked off by paying homage to ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ before being joined by Billy Porter and dancers costumed in styles that reflected big films from the year like ‘Little Women’ and ‘Queen & Slim’. Check it out below:

Wasn’t that dope? What was your favorite part?