Scholarly Scandal: President Of Jackson State University Busted In Prostitution Sting

President Of Jackson State University Busted In Prostitution Sting

This. is. awful.

The President of a Mississippi HBCU is making headlines for one of the worst possible reasons.

WMC Action News reports that Jackson State University’s President William Bynum was arrested this weekend and is facing charges of procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana. The 57-year-old father of six’s arrest was part of a prostitution sting and 16 other people were arrested including Jackson State University professor Shonda McCarthy.

McCarthy has been charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.

Bynum resigned as President Monday morning.

Authorities said they made contact with the alleged offenders through online “dark web” sites and those they busted agreed to meet a chain hotel.

WMC Action News reports that the full list of arrests includes:

Holly Ann Wheaton, age 35, of Springfield, Tennessee: Prostitution

Steve Hampton, age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anthony Bowman, age 48, of Vicksburg, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute

William Bynum Jr., age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute, False Statement of Identity, and Simple Possession of Marijuana.

Fredrick Robinson, age 41, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution

Sierra Case, age 23, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution

Sheena Stanford, age 35, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution

Taylor Ducre, age 30, of Angie, Louisiana: Prostitution and Possession of Cocaine

Eric Jackson, age 34, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution

Naketa Williams, age 37, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution

Shonda McCarthy, age 46, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute and Possession of Marijuana while Operating a Motor Vehicle.

Rosella Brown, age 25, of Canton, Mississippi: Prostitution

Alexis Miller, age 23, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution

Temeela Palmer, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Prostitution and Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution

Joseph Jones, age 30, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution

Jesus Porrata, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Promoting Prostitution

Bynum has served as president since 2017. The school has yet to make a statement on the arrest.

Mugshots of the people charged in the prostitution sting including Jackson State University President William Bynum Jr.

Terrible news for Jackson State. Best wishes to the new interim President following this scandal.