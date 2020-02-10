Scholarly Scandal: President Of Jackson State University Busted In Prostitution Sting
This. is. awful.
The President of a Mississippi HBCU is making headlines for one of the worst possible reasons.
WMC Action News reports that Jackson State University’s President William Bynum was arrested this weekend and is facing charges of procuring services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana. The 57-year-old father of six’s arrest was part of a prostitution sting and 16 other people were arrested including Jackson State University professor Shonda McCarthy.
McCarthy has been charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.
Bynum resigned as President Monday morning.
Authorities said they made contact with the alleged offenders through online “dark web” sites and those they busted agreed to meet a chain hotel.
WMC Action News reports that the full list of arrests includes:
Holly Ann Wheaton, age 35, of Springfield, Tennessee: Prostitution
Steve Hampton, age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Anthony Bowman, age 48, of Vicksburg, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute
William Bynum Jr., age 57, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute, False Statement of Identity, and Simple Possession of Marijuana.
Fredrick Robinson, age 41, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
Sierra Case, age 23, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution
Sheena Stanford, age 35, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
Taylor Ducre, age 30, of Angie, Louisiana: Prostitution and Possession of Cocaine
Eric Jackson, age 34, of Jackson, Mississippi: Promoting Prostitution
Naketa Williams, age 37, of Jackson, Mississippi: Prostitution
Shonda McCarthy, age 46, of Jackson, Mississippi: Procuring Services of a Prostitute and Possession of Marijuana while Operating a Motor Vehicle.
Rosella Brown, age 25, of Canton, Mississippi: Prostitution
Alexis Miller, age 23, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
Temeela Palmer, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Prostitution and Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
Joseph Jones, age 30, of Memphis, Tennessee: Conspiracy to Promote Prostitution
Jesus Porrata, age 31, of Memphis, Tennessee: Promoting Prostitution
Bynum has served as president since 2017. The school has yet to make a statement on the arrest.
Terrible news for Jackson State. Best wishes to the new interim President following this scandal.
