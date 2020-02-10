Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith Split Confirmed, Here’s Why They’re Suddenly So Sick Of Each Other…

Why Ne-Yo And Crystal Smith Are Splitting

A source close to r&b singer Ne-Yo and estranged wife Crystal Smith has confirmed to BOSSIP that the couple is officially on the outs.

Both Ne-Yo and Crystal had been dropping clues on social media that the marriage had imploded, causing speculation from fans and now we know that it isn’t just chatter. But, WHY are they suddenly over their vows?

According to a source, infidelity has nothing to do with the tentative divorce. Ne-Yo and Crystal have simply grown apart, a source says. Ne-Yo is also expected to speak on his new bachelor’s life and reasons for the breakup in his music. He’s already started testing out a single where he talks about someone “giving back” their wedding ring.

Another tidbit we’re told about their separation is that Crystal will be the one to file divorce papers any day now. Are you surprised by any of this?

Meanwhile, Crystal is right back working to provide for their two sons. Hit the flip to see what she has going on.