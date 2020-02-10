So Sad: Vanessa Bryant Struggling To Cope With Loss Of Kobe & Gigi ‘My Brain Can’t Process Both’

So Sad: Vanessa Bryant Admits She’s Struggling To Cope With Loss Of Kobe & Gigi

While the world continues to mourn her husband, her daughter and 7 others, Vanessa Bryant is in tremendous pain.

The wife to the late Kobe Bryant and mom to the late Gianna Bryant is admitting that she’s struggling to cope with the loss of her two family members. Vanessa whose been opening up on about her grief on Instagram, told fans today that her “brain can’t process” the loss of both of them. Moreover, she admitted that she’s “mad” that she’s alive instead of her 13-year-old.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong,” she wrote. “Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this night would be over.”

We can’t even imagine how Vanessa’s feeling, she’s in our thoughts and prayers especially ahead of the 2/24 memorial service at the Staples Center.

