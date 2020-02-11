LHHNY: Kimbella Vs. Yandy Is Getting THIS Person Dragged To A Beatdown Flashback Pulp

Kimbella Vs. Yandy

This season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York has been one big cocktail for disaster. We have Tahiry and Cyn Santana and Joe Budden together. We have Erica Mena and Rich Dollaz popping up. We also have Kimbella, Chrissy and Yandy all on the same show. As you recall, one of the first major a$$ whooping in reality TV history came when Chrissy cragged Kimbella across a carpet while laying hands on her.

It’s been 10 years since that fateful day and Kimbella wants to suddenly bring it all back up in a confrontation with…Yandy? Really? We can’t be serious here. Kimbella and Chrissy are besties but she is mad at Yandy?

Notice how she got all the smoke for yandy but couldnt say that to chrissy? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/3N6URzsDdW — Bubblesz Utonium (@X_MsNikkiBoo_X) February 11, 2020

Naturally this is getting Kimbella dragged like she is face to face with Chrissy again and you hate to see it.