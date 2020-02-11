Weird Science, Ooh! Funniest, Wildest & Craziest #BroomChallenge Tweets
- By Bossip Staff
Hilarious #BroomChallenge Tweets
OK, so fun fact: The #BroomChallenge (loudly and wrongly attributed to NASA) has nothing to do with the planet’s gravitational pull on one very special day or the vernal equinox. Nope. It’s just basic physics but who cares?? GIVE US THE JOKES and there were plenty flooding the internet as people tried desperately to make their broom stand on its own during the first internet-wide hashtag craze of 2020.
Peep the funniest, wildest and craziest #BroomChallenge tweets on the flip.
