Funniest Black History Month Tweets & Memes (So Far)

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Hilarious Black History Month Tweets

We’re only 11 days into the extra spicy dumpster fire that is Black History Month 2020 and decided to lighten the mood by showcasing some of the funniest tweets and memes from a month that swerves left-er by the day.

Yep, these past few weeks have been a complete MESS but at least we have Black Twitter to make us laugh through the SKRESS.

Peep the funniest Black History Month tweets and memes (so far) on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS POST NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.