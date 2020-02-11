Bye Shaffer! Crystal Smith Breaks Silence On Plan To Legally Divorce Ne-Yo

Crystal Smith Comments On Ne-Yo Divorce Plans

We’ve heard from several sources that Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo aka Shaffer Smith are planning to sign divorce papers after nearly 4 years of marriage and for the first time Crystal is breaking her silence. In case you’re wondering, she had nothing but positive things to say about her estranged husband and called the split “God’s will”.

Baller Alert spoke to Crystal who said:

”The accuracy is that he’s an amazing father and our kids are blessed to have a father like him. I wouldn’t take that back for anything in this world. Everything else is God’s will.”

The divorce news seems sudden since Ne-Yo seemed to be giving Crystal her props her being a “rider” just weeks ago on New Year’s Eve. He also affirmed he had big plans for both of them in 2020. He wrote:

Headed into the new year wit a RIDER. 2019 had its bumps and bruises, yea sure. But it’s not about the difficulty, it’s about ones ability to realize when something is worth fighting for and ones willingness to push thru to the potential greatness of a situation. There no such thing as perfect, a lesson we both have had to learn and lock in. But perfect for each other is a real thing. And that’s you and me.

Big plans for 2020 baby! But regardless of what happens 2020 will be absolutely AMAZING so long as you’re by my side. I love you @itscrystalsmith

We wonder what changed. Do YOU think this is something they’ll bounce back from?