B-Day Baddie: Emily B Celebrates 39th Birthday Coupled Up With Fabolous

Emily B Turns 39

The beautiful Emily Bustamante is celebrating her 39th year around the sun and who else did she spend her B-Day with? Her boo of course. Emily shared a few flicks of her birthday night on her IG stories. First Fabolous, her boo, posted a shout to her Queen.

Happy Birthday my Love 🖤 Wish you many more & to be by your side thru them all.. Each year you’ve grown more into the amazing woman you are today & the love i have for you even Makes Me Better”. *no pun*

More Life, More Love.. Queen

It seems like they had a couple’s night out for the occasion. So sweet.

Are you feeling Emily B’s green birthday get up?

Happy Birthday, Emily!