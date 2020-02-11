‘Throw ‘Em Up Against The Wall’ Audio Of Bloomberg Defending ‘Stop-And-Frisk’ Surfaces

Audio Of Bloomberg Defending ‘Stop-And-Frisk’ Surfaces

What a bozo. Mike Bloomberg’s fleeting campaign for President just hit a hiccup and it’s all thanks to whistleblowing and social media.

Leaked audio from a 2015 Aspen Institute event reveals the former New York City Mayor defending the city’s stop-and-frisk policy. The audio was released by podcaster Benjamin Dixon. In the audio, Bloomberg defends stop-and-frisk saying that the police HAVE to be disproportionately stationed in black and brown neighborhoods “because that’s where all the crime is.”

He added that the same is true nationwide and said, “you can just Xerox (copy)” the description of male, minorities 16-25 and hand to cops.”

Mind you, Bloomberg’s been trying to distance himself from the policy that reportedly subjected New Yorkers to police stops and street interrogations more than 5 million times.

“Ninety-five percent of your murders — murderers and murder victims — fit one M.O. You can just take the description, Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male, minorities, 16 to 25.” “That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city (inaudible). And, that’s where the real crime is. You’ve got to get the guns out of the hands of the people that are getting killed. You want to spend the money on a lot of cops in the streets. Put those cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods. So one of the unintended consequences is people say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.’ Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them.”

The audio has been played over 4 million times.

Share this far and wide. Unless the mainstream media picks it up, it will be isolated to twitter. pic.twitter.com/Fm0YCi4ZRy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) February 11, 2020

In 2013 a federal judge ruled that Bloombito’s lil stop-and-frisk stunt was unconstitutional.

So far he’s remained mum on the audio, but we’re SURE an apology is on the way.