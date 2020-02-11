The Tonight Show: Janet Jackson Reveals The Real Story Behind “Nasty” & Talks Upcoming Arena Tour [Video]

Janet Jackson Stops By The Tonight Show After Announcing Arena Tour

Janet Jackson announced earlier this week that she’s going to head out on an arena tour this summer, performing new music along with some old classics. On Monday night, she stopped by The Tonight Show to talk with Jimmy Fallon about that upcoming album.

Though it doesn’t have a release date yet, Jackson’s new album is called Black Diamond. On the show, the singer explained the title, saying, “It’s the toughest of the stones, of the diamonds, to cut. I heard that immediately. It’s hard to hurt, to destroy. And in my last few years, I’ve come to realize that I’m incredibly strong.” Janet goes on to tell anecdotes from some of her classic songs, including “Nasty,” which she reveals was inspired by catcalling.

Check out the interview down below to hear what Janet Jackson has to say: