Skinny Adele, The Kardashians, Rihanna And More Attend BeyBey And Hubby Hov’s Oscar Bash

Beyoncé And Jay Z Host Hollywood Bash

The coupled up Carters are truly becoming Hollywood players. Jay Z and Beyoncé hosted another Oscars Gold after the Academy Awards Sunday night and it was QUITE the party to be at.

According to E! News reports guests included Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lauren Sanchez, Jessica Alba, Cash Warren French Montana, Anthony Anderson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, America Ferrera, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Natalie Portman wore jeans to the party, and she and her hubby Benjamin Millepied were some of the first to arrive. Guests were served chicken empanadas, avocado bites, and various dessert pastries with chocolate and vanilla frosting; jerk chicken and lamb were also passed around, as well as New York style pizza, which many of the guests were “more excited to eat that” than the actual passed appetizers, a source for E! shared.

“The theme of the party was also was also a representation of Houston and Brooklyn, where both Jay and Beyoncé are from. There were pool tables set up and it was made to feel like a dive bar,” the insider tells E! News. “It wasn’t overly extravagant and it seemed like they wanted everyone to feel casual.” The source adds, “They played a lot of ’90s music throwbacks and throwbacks of their own hits including ‘Empire State of Mind,’ and ‘Deja Vu’ and ‘Crazy in Love.'” According to the insider, when any Beyoncé song was played, the lights turned to her and Beyoncé “was mouthing and dancing to the words.” “Everyone was around her, and bowing down to her,” the source tells E! News. “She even got on the mic at one point and sang a few lines and remixed ‘Brown Skin Girl’ and ‘I Care,’ with a few other songs of hers.” According to the source, Jay-Z played “I Just Wanna Love You” and got on the mic and rapped his lyrics of the song. “Everyone was dying over this and was jumping up and down loving it,” the source tells E! News. “Beyoncé and Jay-Z definitely were putting on a show while playing their greatest hits. They took turns passing the mic while blasting their favorite songs from their hits. It was all about them.”

Bey buddied up with newfound friend Reese Witherspoon, greeting her with a huge hug.

“It seemed like they were besties,” the insider shares. “They were both really excited to see each other.”

The source reported that the Kardashian crew all appeared to have a great time at the party, with Kim, Kanye, Kris, Corey and Kylie all dancing together and taking photos.

“Everyone said hello and seemed very excited to see her and be together. Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney had drinks in their hands and were dancing to the music,” the insider shares. “They all seemed like they were having a blast.” “Travis Scott met Kylie inside the party. They were together the entire night,” the source tells E! News. “It seemed like Travis is on good terms with the family as Kourtney and Khloe were talking with him for several moments. He had drinks with Kourtney and Kylie and were all taking photos of each other.”

Travis and Kylie kept close throughout the night and left the party together before 3 AM along with her sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

‘Bombshell’ actress/producer Charlize Theron also was at the party.

“She was approached by many people,” the source shares. “Charlize said hello to Jay and Beyoncé and they all hugged. They all seemed excited and had huge smiles.”

RocNation royalty Rihanna also proved to be a big hit at the event, arriving toward the end of the celebration.

“She arrived with two girlfriends and was the life of the party upon entering,” the source tells E! News. “Jay and Beyoncé were so excited to see her! There were endless bottles of Ace Of Spades and D’Usse around the entire party and Rihanna immediately grabbed herself a glass. She gave Jay a huge hug and they chatted for a bit.” “Rihanna was dancing on the checkered dance floor holding her drink glass up with her girlfriends for a bit when they were playing Jay’s greatest hits. She seemed like she was in party mode,” the insider shares. “Rihanna also said hello to Michael B. Jordan and Anthony Anderson and they chatted for a moment. Everyone wanted to say hello to her and she seemed overwhelmed at times.”

One noteworthy guest who’s been getting lots of attention is Adele, who showed off her slimmy trimmy bawwwdy in a leopard sequin gown.

Gorgeous right. Apparently Adele wasn’t aiming to drop pounds — just hoping to get healthier when she started losing weight after laying off liquor and upping her workouts to cross train and do Pilates.

Looking good girl.

Who do you think you’d be most excited to see at the Carters celebration?