Best Supporting Swirl: Brad Pitt’s Regina King Kissing Causes Romance Rumors

Now, THIS could be cute…

Brad Pitt’s Regina King Kissing Causes Romance Rumors

If you watched the 92nd Annual Academy Awards then you no doubt saw Regina King present Brad Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.”

Brad had an emotional moment considering that this is his first ACTING Oscar and after making his speech he left the stage and embraced his buddy Regina.

He didn’t just embrace Regina however, he also gave her a big wet kiss (on the cheek) while she held his face…

and social media couldn’t help but notice that the moment looked especially intimate.

Regina King just had 45 seconds with Brad Pitt that I’ll never have🤣 #Oscars #Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/tPctG3qXTe — TopOfBlackness  (@TopOfBlackness) February 10, 2020

More pics have since surfaced of them holding hands and people are absolutely shipping either a Brad/Regina romantic comedy or some sweet Best Supporting Regina/Brad Swirl in real life.

They do look really great together but they’re prob just friends. Brad’s production company Plan B worked on If Beale Street Could Talk, which King starred in and won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for in 2019.

Brad and Regina make out for the rest of the show challenge https://t.co/iLG4XkAXZZ — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) February 10, 2020

Would you be here for Brad having the HONOR of being with Queen Regina???

