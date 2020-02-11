Mogul Moves: Drake Inks Multiyear Deal To Bring Live Battle Rap & More To Streaming Platform Caffeine

Drake To Bring Live Battle Rap & More To Live Streaming Platform

Drake has dominated the hip-hop landscape for over 10 years, some have even noted he has yet to go 90 days without releasing new music since he hit the scene. His work ethic is unmatched and recently he’s focusing his time and his money into avenues outside of rap since his top spot is surely safe for the foreseeable future.

Last year Drizzy really started to get in his content and investment bag, bringing Top Boy back for a Netflix Debut and dropping arguably the best new show of 2019 Euphoria. In the midst of all the content wins, Drake joined Scooter Braun to invest in one of the biggest E-sports organizations 100 Thieves.

It seems 2020 will be another string of wins focused on content and gaming, but this time Drake will be able to bridge both of those things together. Drake and live-streaming platform Caffeine have announced a multi-year partnership that kicks off this month. The rapper will have his own channel on the site similar to Offset who plays games lives with other rappers weekly.

Drake’s first move on board was bringing the Ultimate Rap League directly to the platform. His first stream will happen on February 29th live from Atlanta, Georgia. Not many details have been revealed as far as what Drake will stream on the platform but the possibilities are endless, as shown through the other talents on the platform such as Offset, Doja Cat, Smith-Schuster and Los Angeles Laker Kyle Kuzma just to name a few.

Stay tuned for more announcements from both parties in the future.