DaCheater?! DaBaby’s Baby Mama Blasts Him Over Alleged Secret Side Baby

DaBady Allegedly Caught Creepin’ On Baby Mama, Gets Mistress Pregnant

DaBaby is in da dog house today after his baby mama MeMe put their business on blast for social media.

MeMe, the mother to two of his kids, says that her baby daddy has been creepin’ with an unnamed woman who is supposedly pregnant. MeMe posted videos and texts on social media with the mission to blast DaBaby for his alleged shady activities. She says the rapper is trying to “police her” in the clips and seems fed up.

Yikes! MeMe wasn’t done either. she posted a series of messages indicating she’s been taken for granted and over her DaBaby romance. DaBaby also responds to the allegations. Hit the flip to see.