The Saga Continues: Jussie Smollett Indicted By Chicago Special Prosecutor For Bogus Hate Crime In 2019

Jussie Smollett Indicted By Special Prosecutor In Chicago

The story that never ends just took a dramatic turn.

Back in January of 2019, former Empire star Jussie Smollett contacted Chicago Police stating he was the victim of a malicious hate crime that involved him being beaten, a noose placed around his neck, and had some kind of chemical thrown on him. Since then, it’s been an ongoing saga that leaned more toward the public and police thinking the hate crime never actually happened, but everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

Finally, this year, it seemed all this was behind the actor, but on Tuesday afternoon, Jussie was indicted by a special prosecutor for falsely reporting a hate crime, according to reports from ABC News.

Smollett, 37, was indicted by special prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed by a Cook County judge to continue looking into his false allegations after the Cook County State’s Attorney Office dropped all charges against the actor, a source close to Smollett told ABC news.

The Cook County Clerks office wasted no time confirming the news, because as you can imagine, the stunt he pulled on the city last year had to have left a bad taste in their mouth. Looks like Chicago is kicking off All-Star weekend with a strong message.