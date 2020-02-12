Megan Thee Stallion Explains Arrest After 2015 Mugshot Surfaces

Unbeknownst to many Megan Thee Stallion has a record. The Houston hot girl’s mugshot surfaced this week and in it, you can see Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, clearly crying and the reason for her arrest listed as Assault; Bodily Injury Against A Family Member.

After the mugshot started making its rounds Megan decided to address it via Instagram live.

The rapper told her followers that back in 2015 she spent two days in jail after an altercation with her then-boyfriend. According to Meg, she was at SXSW in Austin when she learned that her boyfriend cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman. The cheater apparently “got tired of lying” and showed her his text messages confirming that the child was already a year-old.

Meg said the relationship was “toxic” and after initially trying to keep her cool, she became irate after the boyfriend started “pulling and pushing” her. This was apparently not the first time things got physical and she admitted that she thought it was “cute” at the time.

“It was toxic,” said Meg. “It was fun at the time, but it was very toxic. But I was young and I thought that toxic s—t was cute, but it’s not! Do not let a n—a put hands on you, and don’t put your hands on no n—a … I was really trying to keep the peace, keep it player, because we in a public environment.”

Following that things escalated and the boyfriend smashed and stomped on her phone and onlookers called the cops when they saw a 5’10 Megan fighting with the man who was 6’9. That led to her arrest because the boyfriend told the cops that she hit him, while she tried to “hold it down” and denied that he put hands on her.

“The laws asked that n—a if I hit him and he said, ‘Yeah! She hit me in the eye.’ B***, you got to know they sent me straight to jail! Them hoes cuffed me, I ain’t never been cuffed in my life,” she said.

She also urged her followers not to follow her lead and engage in toxic relationships.

Meg is clearly waaaay past a 2015 arrest, she’s been hitting NYFW and was spotted front row at the Coach fashion show.

You can see the Houston hottie addressing her mugshot HERE.