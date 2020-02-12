#RHOA: Fans Went From Dragging Kenya Moore To Blasting Cynthia Over THIS
- By Bossip Staff
Cynthia Got Dragged
The internet really had a drag party all over Kenya Moore’s life on Sunday for the way she came at Tanya Sam’s relationship, trying to be her messy self. Well, everyone spent all that time blasting Kenya that they forgot to notice Cynthia was right there with her, being messy, petty and mean as hell.
She even came back to get a cookie from the cookie lady in the midst of the drama, adding to the belief she is one big mess bubble.
Now, she’s getting he rightful internet beat down, which has us wondering: was Nene right about her? Yikes. Peep the reactions and shade of it all.
