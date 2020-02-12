RHOA: Fans Went From Dragging Kenya Moore To Blasting Cynthia Over THIS

Cynthia Got Dragged

The internet really had a drag party all over Kenya Moore’s life on Sunday for the way she came at Tanya Sam’s relationship, trying to be her messy self. Well, everyone spent all that time blasting Kenya that they forgot to notice Cynthia was right there with her, being messy, petty and mean as hell.

She even came back to get a cookie from the cookie lady in the midst of the drama, adding to the belief she is one big mess bubble.

Can we talk about messy ass Cynthia leaving and coming back because she thought she forgot her cookies?! 💀💀💀 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/RROWBuQH3R — The Cookie Lady (@DukeOfShade) February 10, 2020

Now, she’s getting he rightful internet beat down, which has us wondering: was Nene right about her? Yikes. Peep the reactions and shade of it all.