“Canceled” Political Thriller “The Hunt” Is BACK With MAGA Mayhem-Packed Trailer

The Hunt stills

“The Hunt” Trailer

You may remember the divisive trailer for this already infamous film dropping last year and stirring up outrage across MAGAville before being “canceled” by Universal Pictures.

Yep, THAT trailer where Liberals hunt MAGA-types a la “The Purge” that many condemned but SURPRISE–it’s back and actually looks better based on this shocking trailer.

“The Hunt” hits theaters March 13.

