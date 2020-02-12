Vote, Dammit! Stacey Abrams On The Importance Of Voter Turnout & Potentially Debating Mike Pence [Video]

Stacey Abrams Explains Her Plans For Changing The Country

Stacey Abrams stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday night, where she talked about how she’s going to change the country.

In the first clip from her interview, she shares her thoughts about voter conversion, the Census, and voter organizations she started after the 2018 election. After that, Abrams goes on to discuss the possibility of debating Mike Pence and the way she would update the voting infrastructure in the country.

Check out both clips down below to hear what she has to say about turning this country around: