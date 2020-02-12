“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”: Guess Which Cast Member Blew Up Their Boo’s Phone With 600 Calls?!?! [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
Chozus Reveals How Bianca Bonnie Triggered His Anxiety
A brand new episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs this Thursday, February 13 at 10pm ET, but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure today!
Check it out below:
Here’s what else to expect from the episode:
Hip hop couples face off in an epic rap battle exposing their toxic blame. Judge Toler confronts the boot campers’s biggest issues & Michel’le makes shocking revelation about Stew that rocks the house.
MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: HIP HOP EDITION – “DROP THE MIC” – Airs Thursday, February 13th at 10/9C on WeTV
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.