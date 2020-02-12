MARRIED: Mya Has Secret Seychelles Wedding—But Who’s The Groom?!

Mya Has Secret Seychelles Wedding

Singer Mya has seemingly “Fallen” in love and she’s a married woman. Although she likes to keep her private life under wraps, TMZ reports that Mya, 40, tied the knot in December. Sources tell them that Mya said “I do” in Seychelles to a mystery man during a CLEARLY very secret ceremony.

They also shared pics of Mya in a wedding gown with tulle.

Mya Has Secret Wedding in Seychelles, First Look at Her Dress https://t.co/Vn86DiAwGA — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2020

Still, the question looms; WHO. IS. THE. GROOM?!

Social media is pining for answers but the singer/proud animal rights activist/vegan vixen is keeping mum on her man. She’s previously said that she prefers to date a man who’s a vegan like herself. She told our sister site MadameNoire she previously hooked up with someone she’s known for over a decade but hesitated when he leaned in for a kiss. Why?

Because she smelled “death on his breath.”

“Last year I had an experience with someone I’ve known for over 10 years,” said Mya. “He leaned in to kiss me and I smelled death on his breath. I was just like, “I don’t know if I can do this.”

Hmmm, we’re assuming her mystery man leads a plant-based lifestyle like her.

Congrats to Mya!