Cam Newton Sues Ala. Board Of Ed. For Reneging On HS Football Game Deal; Says He Lost $33K (Exclusive)

Carolina Panthers Player Said Board Of Education Cost Him $33K When It Backed Out Of Football Game Deal

Cam Newton said he lost more than $30,000 after an Alabama board of education abruptly pulled their players out of a high school football game he hosted.

That’s according to a new lawsuit from the NFL star, which accuses the Jefferson County Board of Education of breaking its contractual promise to have its football players participate in Newton’s inaugural “C1N Classic: Georgia vs. Alabama High School Football Showcase powered by Under Armour.”

Newton said that his company, Newton Enterprises, made a deal with the Jefferson County Board of Education for its football team to play in the 2019 game. Under the terms of the deal, Newton Enterprises and the board of education would share ticket sales and Newton’s company would gift up to 90 Under Armour uniforms to the district.

However, Newton said Jefferson County then pulled the plug on the deal. His company rep reached out to the board of ed and asked them to reconsider because they were under contract, but it refused, his lawsuit says.

Newton didn’t cite the reason why the Alabama education entity backed out of the deal. We’ve reached out to the board for comment.

The player said his company is out more than $33,000, which is the cost of the Under Armour merch the company planned to give to the district.

“Defendant’s actions were in bad faith, were stubbornly litigious, and caused Newton Enterprises unnecessary trouble and expense,” Newton’s lawsuit states. “Newton Enterprises is therefore entitled to recover its expenses in bringing this action, including but not limited to, attorneys’ fees and expenses…”

The board of education had not responded to the lawsuit as of Feb. 12. District spokesman John Hiddleston told BOSSIP: “The Board of Education’s administration is aware of the recently filed complaint and is reviewing its contents. However, there is no further comment on this pending legal matter at this time.”

Newton’s lawyer didn’t respond to BOSSIP’s request for comment.

Newton wants the board to pay back the $33,400 he said he lost, plus interest and his lawyers fees paid.