Hate It Or Love It: The Game Commemorates Kobe By Inking #8 On His Face

Amber taught him?

The Game Commemorates Kobe By Inking #8 On His Face

Hate it or love it The Game’s got another new face tattoo. The Compton rapper took to Instagram today to show off new ink he’s got etched across his face. The tattoo is of the number 8 for the late Kobe Bryant.

“♾ F O R E V E R,” he captioned a pic of the Sile Sanda created ink.

(SWIPE TO SEE)

Fans are (of course) flummoxed over Game’s decision to get the tatt but it’s not all the way from left field; Game’s been mourning Kobe and his late friend Nipsey Hussle publically on Instagram.

“#MarathonMonday Wow…… the amount of disbelief I feel surrounding yesterday is unexplainable. We are truly living in sad times. My heart is broken for Kobe’s wife & his daughters. Losing her husband & a daughter….. & them losing their sister & father. The term “Life Is Short” has a whole new meaning after witnessing the energy in this city surrounding the news of losing not only one of our basketball greats, but also an amazing human being. It’s really like, one second you kinda have a grip on life & how to live it…. then the next second you’re totally lost as to what’s really going on here on earth.”

Watch The Game get #8 tatted below.