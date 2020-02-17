10 Pictures That Prove ‘Good Girls’ Star Manny Montana & His Beautiful Black Wife Adelfa Marr Are The Cutest Couple Ever

Manny Montana And Adelfa Marr Couldn’t Be Any Cuter

After waiting for what feels like forever, Season 3 of Good Girls finally premiered last night on NBC.

If you’re a fan of Good Girls, then you definitely know Rio, AKA Manny Montana.

As the show started to gain popularity, The Crime King quickly caught fans’ attention with that neck tattoo and cocky attitude. Girls everywhere have been lusting over Manny for the longest, and even though we’re all excited to see how the cliffhangers from Season 2 play out…we’re just a little more excited to see Rio back on our screens every Sunday.

Not to burst any bubbles, but before you try to slide in those DM’s: it’s too late. Unsurprisingly, Montana has been snatched up for a while, and somehow, his wife is even more gorgeous than he is.

That’s his wife, Adelfa Marr. Yeah, she’s literally perfect. And beside these two both being really, really, ridiculously good looking, they’re also super in love and not afraid to show it.

Their endless support for one another and constant cute captions might leave you envious, but mostly, you’ll just be in awe of how two people could be so compatible.

Hit the flip to see more pictures of Manny Montana and Adelfa Marr that prove they’re not only gorgeous, but the perfect match.