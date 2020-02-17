Manny Montana And His Wife Adelfa Marr Couldn't Be Any Cuter

10 Pictures That Prove ‘Good Girls’ Star Manny Montana & His Beautiful Black Wife Adelfa Marr Are The Cutest Couple Ever

- By Bossip Staff
NBC And Vanity Fair's Celebration Of The Season

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

After waiting for what feels like forever, Season 3 of Good Girls finally premiered last night on NBC.

If you’re a fan of Good Girls, then you definitely know Rio, AKA Manny Montana.

As the show started to gain popularity, The Crime King quickly caught fans’ attention with that neck tattoo and cocky attitude. Girls everywhere have been lusting over Manny for the longest, and even though we’re all excited to see how the cliffhangers from Season 2 play out…we’re just a little more excited to see Rio back on our screens every Sunday.

Not to burst any bubbles, but before you try to slide in those DM’s: it’s too late. Unsurprisingly, Montana has been snatched up for a while, and somehow, his wife is even more gorgeous than he is.

Let’s talk about hair! I’ve been growing my hair out since December of 2015. Back then it was shaven to about a 1 and dyed platinum blonde. I was cutting and dying my hair weekly to keep it in tip-top shape, never wanting to look “unkempt.” I finally started growing it out and the process was a hard one — I had to learn how to take care of my natural hair. For many of you who have never had to alter your hair to conform to society’s standards, please understand that growing out natural hair is a big step and changes your life drastically. . . My hair defines me. It reaffirms and confirms my blackness, not just to me, but to the entire world. One look at my hair and you know that I’m black. While fros, natural hair, braids, twists and locs are trendy now, it wasn’t always the case. It limited (and still limits) PoC from getting jobs, it limits the schools children can attend, it limits PoC in sports, etc. Our hair, MY hair, has been seen as a problem for centuries and it’s wonderful to get to a point in life where you can genuinely and wholeheartedly say, “This is me, this is who I am, I will not continue to conform and damage my being to make YOU feel comfortable because YOU have ideas and preconceived notions about people who have hair like MINE.” . . . It’s been 3 years, lots of tears, lots of trial and error, lots of nasty looks, COUNTLESS people touching my hair w.o asking, people asking me if I have a wig on and/or telling me to “just brush it so it doesn’t look so tangled.” It’s more than just hair to PoC, sometimes it’s the thing that defines how society views and treats us. So next time you’d like to touch someone’s hair, comment on the texture, use the words like nappy, crazy or wild and pls don’t question why it’s not okay to appropriate certain hairstyles that are native to black people — understand that it’s deeper than all of that, it deeper than just words and it’s deeper than just a hairstyle. (And for those that genuinely love black hair, a simple compliment does the trick. No need for photos or to pet us, we are not animals) . . . Fro achieved with @curls Blueberry Bliss gel and Blueberry edge control with the help of @shopbabytress edge brush 💙

That’s his wife, Adelfa Marr. Yeah, she’s literally perfect. And beside these two both being really, really, ridiculously good looking, they’re also super in love and not afraid to show it.

Their endless support for one another and constant cute captions might leave you envious, but mostly, you’ll just be in awe of how two people could be so compatible.

Hit the flip to see more pictures of Manny Montana and Adelfa Marr that prove they’re not only gorgeous, but the perfect match.

    Paradise baby, paradise

