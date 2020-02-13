Still Beef Brewing: #RHOP’s Candiace Dillard & Monique Samuels Trade Twitter Jabs ‘Be Careful’

#RHOP’s Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard Trade Twitter Jabs

There’s STILL beef brewing between two “Real Housewives of Potomac” even after their legal battle was dismissed. Candiace Dilliard and Monique Samuels recently had a brief Twitter spat that raised eyebrows. In case you can’t remember, the ex-friends filed charges against each other after Candiace claimed Monique grabbed her by the hair and pulled her down. Bravo cameras were reportedly filming the incident the whole time and several people allegedly had to peel Monique off Candiace.

Monique followed up by filing counter-assault charges against Candiace claiming self-defense noting that Candiace has a “history” of “aggressive, threatening and belligerent conduct.” An attorney for Monique added that Candiace hit Monique in the face with a wine glass, leaving her with a bloody nose and lacerated lip—thus leading to her defending herself against the aggressor.

In both cases, both ladies faced potential jail time if a second-degree assault conviction had been made—but both cases were dismissed.

Now, a cryptic tweet from Candiace is causing controversy.

“I hope I’m front and center when retribution and karma arrive to incinerate the sh*t out of you. You can try to come for me all you want. You’ll always be wide with a thumb for a nose…and ugly never wins. Also. Don’t have your brother send my boss the email next time #heygirl,” Candiace recently tweeted.

I hope I’m front and center when retribution and karma arrive to incinerate the sh*t out of you. You can try to come for me all you want. You’ll always be wide with a thumb for a nose…and ugly never wins. Also. Don’t have your brother send my boss the email next time. #heygirl — Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) February 10, 2020

Fans sent the tweet to Monique speculating that it could be about her, but Monique shut that down.

“This can’t possibly be about me. I shut her up months ago,” wrote Monique.

This can’t possibly be about me. I shut her up months ago 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Monique Samuels (@iammrssamuels) February 10, 2020

Candiace clearly caught wind of Monique’s tweet because she fired back and revealed who the tweet was actually targeting.

